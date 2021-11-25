Welcome,
November 25, 2021, 01:15:34 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SANTA BAGS HIMSELF A BOYFRIEND!!!
Author
Topic: SANTA BAGS HIMSELF A BOYFRIEND!!! (Read 127 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 504
SANTA BAGS HIMSELF A BOYFRIEND!!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:58:45 PM »
WELL, IT IS CHRISTMAS FOLKS - I JUST HOPE SANTA FINDS ENOUGH TIME TO EMPTY HIS SACK IN BETWEEN FINDING LOVE
WITHOUT COMING ACROSS AS PREJUDICE IN ANY WAY - I DID FIND THE ARTICLE FUNNY.......
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10238431/Santa-bags-boyfriend-Norwegian-postal-services-tear-jerking
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 404
Infant Herpes
Re: SANTA BAGS HIMSELF A BOYFRIEND!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:43:33 AM »
When I was a kid and my mam took me to Debenhams to see Santa, he used to get a semi on when I sat on his knee.
Logged
I know where you live
Loading...