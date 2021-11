headset

Offline



Posts: 3 503





Posts: 3 503 The sweaty socks (jocks) « on: Today at 04:25:09 PM »







I also see Vaughan has paid the price with the BBC on allegations only and not actual guilt so to speak.









https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12477293/racism-in-cricket-majid-haq-qasim-sheikh-call-for The Scottish cricket team brought into the current race shame in cricket.I also see Vaughan has paid the price with the BBC on allegations only and not actual guilt so to speak. Logged