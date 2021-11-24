headset

« on: Today at 04:08:01 PM »

These two vile pieces of work have certainly taken the piss on this occasion.



The police on many occasions In the headlines all for the wrong reasons this year.

All at the taxpayers' expense.

The met would give Cleveland police a run for its money for dodgy coppers of the year.

An award our cops must win every year up here in Cleveland



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10238285/Met-cops-took-photos-murdered-sisters-called-dead-bi



