Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 24, 2021, 04:36:06 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ashes 2021  (Read 45 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 602


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 12:37:18 PM »
My team for the first test would be as follows

Burns
Hameed
Malan
Root
Pope
Stokes
Butler
Woakes
Wood
Robinson
Jimmy


Going without a spinner as we need to shore up the batting with two genuine all rounders.
Root can turn his arm over to good effect as shown in India last winter.
Butler has moved way ahead of Jonny B in terms of wkt/batsmen.
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 681


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:04:59 PM »
You 100% need a spinner
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 602


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:41 PM »
I dont see anything in Leach or Bess sadly.

Adil Rashid would be my choice but he doesnt do Test Cricket anymore z
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 503


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:50:15 PM »
I've not really thought too deeply on the ashes just yet.
I will side with captain in that you do need a spinner.
We don't have a decent spinner I agree but would go with Leech.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 