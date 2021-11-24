Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 602





Mountain KingPosts: 4 602

Ashes 2021 « on: Today at 12:37:18 PM » My team for the first test would be as follows



Burns

Hameed

Malan

Root

Pope

Stokes

Butler

Woakes

Wood

Robinson

Jimmy





Going without a spinner as we need to shore up the batting with two genuine all rounders.

Root can turn his arm over to good effect as shown in India last winter.

Butler has moved way ahead of Jonny B in terms of wkt/batsmen.