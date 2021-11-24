Welcome,
November 24, 2021
Ashes 2021
Author
Topic: Ashes 2021
Ben G
Ashes 2021
Today
at 12:37:18 PM »
My team for the first test would be as follows
Burns
Hameed
Malan
Root
Pope
Stokes
Butler
Woakes
Wood
Robinson
Jimmy
Going without a spinner as we need to shore up the batting with two genuine all rounders.
Root can turn his arm over to good effect as shown in India last winter.
Butler has moved way ahead of Jonny B in terms of wkt/batsmen.
Tory Cunt
Re: Ashes 2021
Today
at 01:04:59 PM »
You 100% need a spinner
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Re: Ashes 2021
Today
at 01:30:41 PM »
I dont see anything in Leach or Bess sadly.
Adil Rashid would be my choice but he doesnt do Test Cricket anymore z
Tory Cunt
