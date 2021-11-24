headset

Offline



Posts: 3 497





Posts: 3 497 KARIM Benzema « on: Today at 10:37:08 AM »





ONLY GETS A SUSPENDED & A FINE - SO GETS OFF WITH IT MORE OR LESS THE LUCKY TWAT.





NOT ALL FOOTIE CHANGING ROOMS ARE TIGHT-KNIT....





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16832278/karim-benzema-guilty-sex-tape-blackmail-mathieu-valbuena/

GUILTY OF THAT SEX TAPE BLACKMAIL PLOT THE DIRTY BASTARD...ONLY GETS A SUSPENDED & A FINE - SO GETS OFF WITH IT MORE OR LESS THE LUCKY TWAT.NOT ALL FOOTIE CHANGING ROOMS ARE TIGHT-KNIT.... Logged