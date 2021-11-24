Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 24, 2021
Author Topic: KARIM Benzema  (Read 45 times)
« on: Today at 10:37:08 AM »
GUILTY OF THAT SEX TAPE BLACKMAIL PLOT THE DIRTY BASTARD...


ONLY GETS A SUSPENDED & A FINE - SO GETS OFF WITH IT MORE OR LESS THE LUCKY TWAT.


NOT ALL FOOTIE CHANGING ROOMS ARE TIGHT-KNIT....


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16832278/karim-benzema-guilty-sex-tape-blackmail-mathieu-valbuena/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:21:25 PM »
Seems to all go off with French teams and players, very strange one and is it says in that report he's got form in sex scandals as he as one of the players involved in the investigation of French players with under age prostitutes with Frank Ribery  lost
