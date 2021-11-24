Welcome,
November 24, 2021, 01:55:48 PM
KARIM Benzema
Author
Topic: KARIM Benzema
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 497
KARIM Benzema
«
on:
Today
at 10:37:08 AM »
GUILTY OF THAT SEX TAPE BLACKMAIL PLOT THE DIRTY BASTARD...
ONLY GETS A SUSPENDED & A FINE - SO GETS OFF WITH IT MORE OR LESS THE LUCKY TWAT.
NOT ALL FOOTIE CHANGING ROOMS ARE TIGHT-KNIT....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16832278/karim-benzema-guilty-sex-tape-blackmail-mathieu-valbuena/
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 131
Re: KARIM Benzema
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:21:25 PM »
Seems to all go off with French teams and players, very strange one and is it says in that report he's got form in sex scandals as he as one of the players involved in the investigation of French players with under age prostitutes with Frank Ribery
Logged
