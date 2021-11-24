Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 24, 2021, 04:36:00 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THIS BORO NONCE
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THIS BORO NONCE (Read 151 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 503
THIS BORO NONCE
«
on:
Today
at 10:21:41 AM »
WHO HAS MADE THE NATIONALS...
HAVE YOU SEEN THE CLIP OFF HIM - I DON'T HAVE TATTS AND DON'T MIND THEM ON BLOKES - THEY DONT LOOK GOOD ON WOMEN IMO.
BUT HIM FUCKING HELL I DON'T KNOW WHAT'S WORSE BEEN A NONCE OR THEM TATTOOS - WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT TO YOURSELF . HE MUST HAVE NOT LONG HAD THEM -SURELY YOU CANT GO NONCING WITH THEM ON YOUR NECK......
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16831861/monster-raped-women-multiple-faces-jail/
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:23:44 AM by headset
»
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 816
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: THIS BORO NONCE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:09:18 PM »
MAYBE THEY'RE THE TELLTALE SIGN THATSOMETHING'S NOT QUITE RIGHT.
IT'S WHAT'S UNDERNEATH THAT COUNTS, NOT THE TATTOOS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 131
Re: THIS BORO NONCE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:12:19 PM »
We really do have more than our fair share of scumbags around here, hopefully in line for 20 years on a nonce wing.
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 319
Re: THIS BORO NONCE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:35:20 PM »
Never mind the "nonce wing".....get him in general population and get some real justice served!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 503
Re: THIS BORO NONCE
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:40:31 PM »
Nice idea pigeon - if we can't get them to the gallows then I would think a touch of social justice is out the question.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...