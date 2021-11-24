Welcome,
November 24, 2021
Gent having a medical issue after the match last night
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 318
Gent having a medical issue after the match last night
Being assisted by stewards at the navi level crossing....
Anyone know if he's OK?
Fingers crossed for you mucker!
Hope it was nothing serious!
