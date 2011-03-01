Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 194 GB News beating Sly and BBC « on: Yesterday at 01:20:26 PM » Nigel Farage is an absolute natural. It looks as if hardly anyone watches the other channels. Poor fat Andre2 Neil. His oversized ego must be really hurting. Logged

Posts: 7 265 Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:11:58 PM » Excellent channel. Very entertaining.



What's good is they have people from both sides of the political spectrum, so all sides can be heard.



For example, when those insulate Britain clowns were blocking the roads, the presenters gave them a slagging, but had the decency to allow them to come on and defend themselves.



Same with Farage - he has had guests on that he totally disagrees with, like Vince Cable, and they have had a sensible debate.



Only those with a closed mind wouldn't at least give it a chance. Logged

Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 403Infant Herpes Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:58:38 PM » Cheap and nasty. One of the presenters gave an introduction to a piece on Johnson, then handed over to....... himself! There he was asking cunts on a high street what they thought of Johnson. The final word went to someone who thinks Johnson should stay "because he's doing his best and nobody else is putting themselves forward".



This is something that pisses me off about many, many news reports. Asking cunts with no particular knowledge, or insight, what they think about something they clearly know the square root of fuck all about. Get politicians and experts on and grill them. Not some passing wanker with the remnants of a steak bake on his chin Logged I know where you live

Posts: 3 128 Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:43:55 PM » Haven't watched it since the first few days when the production was so poor it was virtually unwatchable, guess it's improved I'll pop over at some point but can't generally be bothered with any TV news.



While they are doing well to pull viewers the victories are against the rolling news channels in non prime slots. Logged

Posts: 1 752 Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:22:11 PM » Gb News and Talkradio are generally the only news/talk shows I watch.





Never bothered myself to watch the British Bullshit Corporation for a long time. Logged