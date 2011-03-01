Welcome,
November 24, 2021, 12:01:14 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GB News beating Sly and BBC
Author
Topic: GB News beating Sly and BBC (Read 325 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 194
GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 01:20:26 PM »
Nigel Farage is an absolute natural. It looks as if hardly anyone watches the other channels. Poor fat Andre2 Neil. His oversized ego must be really hurting.
Winston
Posts: 402
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 01:31:21 PM »
Is it on freeview?
Not that Im going to tune in
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 194
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 02:00:53 PM »
Channel 236 on Freeview. Its worth having a look.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 146
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 02:13:20 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 02:00:53 PM
Channel 236 on Freeview. Its worth having a look.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 194
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 02:38:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 02:13:20 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 02:00:53 PM
Channel 236 on Freeview. Its worth having a look.
If you are not riddled with anti Brexit bias that is.
Rutters
Posts: 480
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 02:47:58 PM »
Some people are quite content seeing only half the picture.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 146
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 03:07:17 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 02:38:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 02:13:20 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 02:00:53 PM
Channel 236 on Freeview. Its worth having a look.
If you are not riddled with anti Brexit bias that is.
I concede your point and understand your decision to turn to Nigel Farage for a balanced view
Bernie
Posts: 7 265
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 03:11:58 PM »
Excellent channel. Very entertaining.
What's good is they have people from both sides of the political spectrum, so all sides can be heard.
For example, when those insulate Britain clowns were blocking the roads, the presenters gave them a slagging, but had the decency to allow them to come on and defend themselves.
Same with Farage - he has had guests on that he totally disagrees with, like Vince Cable, and they have had a sensible debate.
Only those with a closed mind wouldn't at least give it a chance.
Rutters
Posts: 480
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 03:15:55 PM »
Farage doesn't offer a balanced view, he offers an alternative view.
That's how you get balance.
Bernie
Posts: 7 265
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 03:18:58 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 03:15:55 PM
Farage doesn't offer a balanced view, he offers an alternative view.
That's how you get balance.
He invites on guests with views different to his so each can put his own viewpoint. You don't get that elsewhere.
Snoozy
Posts: 525
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 03:28:37 PM »
Not watched it live but seen a few of the monologues Neil Oliver (presenter of Coast) has done and hes bloody brill
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 403
Infant Herpes
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 03:58:38 PM »
Cheap and nasty. One of the presenters gave an introduction to a piece on Johnson, then handed over to....... himself! There he was asking cunts on a high street what they thought of Johnson. The final word went to someone who thinks Johnson should stay "because he's doing his best and nobody else is putting themselves forward".
This is something that pisses me off about many, many news reports. Asking cunts with no particular knowledge, or insight, what they think about something they clearly know the square root of fuck all about. Get politicians and experts on and grill them. Not some passing wanker with the remnants of a steak bake on his chin
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 154
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 04:14:37 PM »
Sorry, but beating BBC and Sky at what?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 194
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 04:19:16 PM »
Viewing figures.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 679
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 04:41:23 PM »
I particularly like Neil Oliver on there. He seems like a really great fella
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 128
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 06:43:55 PM »
Haven't watched it since the first few days when the production was so poor it was virtually unwatchable, guess it's improved I'll pop over at some point but can't generally be bothered with any TV news.
While they are doing well to pull viewers the victories are against the rolling news channels in non prime slots.
Bernie
Posts: 7 265
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 10:23:16 PM »
So far tonight they have had those notorious far right firebrands George Galloway and Peter Tatchell on as guests.
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 752
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 11:22:11 PM »
Gb News and Talkradio are generally the only news/talk shows I watch.
Never bothered myself to watch the British Bullshit Corporation for a long time.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 559
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
Yesterday
at 11:44:02 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on
Yesterday
at 11:22:11 PM
Gb News and Talkradio are generally the only news/talk shows I watch.
Never bothered myself to watch the British Bullshit Corporation for a long time.
You don't say
