Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 23, 2021, 03:23:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: GB News beating Sly and BBC  (Read 111 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 190


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:20:26 PM »
Nigel Farage is an absolute natural. It looks as if hardly anyone watches the other channels. Poor fat Andre2 Neil. His oversized ego must be really hurting.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 399


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:31:21 PM »
Is it on freeview?

Not that Im going to tune in
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 190


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:00:53 PM »
Channel 236 on Freeview. Its worth having a look.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 146



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:13:20 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:00:53 PM
Channel 236 on Freeview. Its worth having a look.

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 190


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:38:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:13:20 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:00:53 PM
Channel 236 on Freeview. Its worth having a look.


If you are not riddled with anti Brexit bias that is.

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 480


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:47:58 PM »
Some people are quite content seeing only half the picture.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 146



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:07:17 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:38:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:13:20 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:00:53 PM
Channel 236 on Freeview. Its worth having a look.


If you are not riddled with anti Brexit bias that is.

 :alf: :alf: :alf:

I concede your point and understand your decision to turn to Nigel Farage for a balanced view
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 264


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:11:58 PM »
Excellent channel. Very entertaining.

What's good is they have people from both sides of the political spectrum, so all sides can be heard.

For example, when those insulate Britain clowns were blocking the roads, the presenters gave them a slagging, but had the decency to allow them to come on and defend themselves.

Same with Farage - he has had guests on that he totally disagrees with, like Vince Cable, and they have had a sensible debate.

Only those with a closed mind wouldn't at least give it a chance.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 480


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:15:55 PM »
Farage doesn't offer a balanced view, he offers an alternative view.

That's how you get balance.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 264


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:18:58 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 03:15:55 PM
Farage doesn't offer a balanced view, he offers an alternative view.

That's how you get balance.

He invites on guests with views different to his so each can put his own viewpoint. You don't get that elsewhere.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 