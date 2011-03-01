Bernie

Excellent channel. Very entertaining.



What's good is they have people from both sides of the political spectrum, so all sides can be heard.



For example, when those insulate Britain clowns were blocking the roads, the presenters gave them a slagging, but had the decency to allow them to come on and defend themselves.



Same with Farage - he has had guests on that he totally disagrees with, like Vince Cable, and they have had a sensible debate.



Only those with a closed mind wouldn't at least give it a chance.