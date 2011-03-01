Welcome,
November 23, 2021, 03:23:12 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GB News beating Sly and BBC
Author
Topic: GB News beating Sly and BBC (Read 111 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 190
GB News beating Sly and BBC
«
on:
Today
at 01:20:26 PM »
Nigel Farage is an absolute natural. It looks as if hardly anyone watches the other channels. Poor fat Andre2 Neil. His oversized ego must be really hurting.
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 399
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:31:21 PM »
Is it on freeview?
Not that Im going to tune in
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 190
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:00:53 PM »
Channel 236 on Freeview. Its worth having a look.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 146
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:13:20 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 02:00:53 PM
Channel 236 on Freeview. Its worth having a look.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 190
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:38:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:13:20 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 02:00:53 PM
Channel 236 on Freeview. Its worth having a look.
If you are not riddled with anti Brexit bias that is.
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 480
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:47:58 PM »
Some people are quite content seeing only half the picture.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 146
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:07:17 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 02:38:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:13:20 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 02:00:53 PM
Channel 236 on Freeview. Its worth having a look.
If you are not riddled with anti Brexit bias that is.
I concede your point and understand your decision to turn to Nigel Farage for a balanced view
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 264
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:11:58 PM »
Excellent channel. Very entertaining.
What's good is they have people from both sides of the political spectrum, so all sides can be heard.
For example, when those insulate Britain clowns were blocking the roads, the presenters gave them a slagging, but had the decency to allow them to come on and defend themselves.
Same with Farage - he has had guests on that he totally disagrees with, like Vince Cable, and they have had a sensible debate.
Only those with a closed mind wouldn't at least give it a chance.
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 480
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:15:55 PM »
Farage doesn't offer a balanced view, he offers an alternative view.
That's how you get balance.
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 264
Re: GB News beating Sly and BBC
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:18:58 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 03:15:55 PM
Farage doesn't offer a balanced view, he offers an alternative view.
That's how you get balance.
He invites on guests with views different to his so each can put his own viewpoint. You don't get that elsewhere.
Logged
