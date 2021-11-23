Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 23, 2021, 01:25:13 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GB News beating Sly and BBC
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: GB News beating Sly and BBC (Read 11 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 188
GB News beating Sly and BBC
«
on:
Today
at 01:20:26 PM »
Nigel Farage is an absolute natural. It looks as if hardly anyone watches the other channels. Poor fat Andre2 Neil. His oversized ego must be really hurting.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...