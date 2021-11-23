headset

Posts: 3 524 AFGHANS MARRY OFF BABY GIRLS..
« on: November 23, 2021, 01:11:20 PM »



SICKENING TO READ BUT ALSO BELIEVABLE NOW THE TALIBAN ARE IN CHARGE..



CHILD MARRIAGES ON THE INCREASE THANKS TO THE TALIBAN - WHAT A SICK RELIGION AND RULES THEY WORK AND LIVE TOO ...20 DAY OLD CHILD MARRIAGES ....FUCKING REVOLTING





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10232771/Afghans-marry-baby-girls-dowries-starvation-looms.html?i THE COUNTRY IS IN A RIGHT MESS BY THE SOUNDS OF THINGS..SICKENING TO READ BUT ALSO BELIEVABLE NOW THE TALIBAN ARE IN CHARGE..CHILD MARRIAGES ON THE INCREASE THANKS TO THE TALIBAN - WHAT A SICK RELIGION AND RULES THEY WORK AND LIVE TOO ...20 DAY OLD CHILD MARRIAGES ....FUCKING REVOLTING

Itchy_ring
Re: AFGHANS MARRY OFF BABY GIRLS..
« Reply #1 on: November 23, 2021, 04:36:45 PM » Fucking pitiful state of that place. There was a similar story a few weeks ago of a 9 year old being married to a bloke in his 50s, couldn't read the story in full as the picture of the poor kid looking terrified was enough. What sort of sick cunt wants a child bride even if they arent going to touch them until after puberty.
« Last Edit: November 23, 2021, 06:44:34 PM by Itchy_ring »

Squarewheelbike
Re: AFGHANS MARRY OFF BABY GIRLS..
« Reply #2 on: November 23, 2021, 06:46:03 PM » Well you've got good old Donald Trump to thank for all that! Did his art of the deal with the Taliban to have in all back with with added military hardware bonus! What a guy!

Robbso
Re: AFGHANS MARRY OFF BABY GIRLS..
« Reply #3 on: November 23, 2021, 06:54:47 PM » Sorry, for all that Donald is a twat he isnt to blame for these sick fuckers being, well sick fuckers. They think its acceptable

Squarewheelbike
Re: AFGHANS MARRY OFF BABY GIRLS..
« Reply #5 on: November 23, 2021, 09:04:33 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 23, 2021, 08:01:56 PM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on November 23, 2021, 06:46:03 PM Well you've got good old Donald Trump to thank for all that! Did his art of the deal with the Taliban to have in all back with with added military hardware bonus! What a guy!

Did I miss something? I thought it was that dribbling idiot Biden who cut and ran.

Did I miss something? I thought it was that dribbling idiot Biden who cut and ran.

Did I miss something? I thought it was that dribbling idiot Biden who cut and ran.

Deal was done by Trump while still in office, Biden was left with it, but managed to negotiate an extension of a few months to get more out, but Taliban reneged towards end and piled in anyway. Also ask yourself what's happened to the Kurds, thrown under the Turkish bus by Donny too!

Bill Buxton
Re: AFGHANS MARRY OFF BABY GIRLS..
« Reply #6 on: November 23, 2021, 09:30:31 PM » Excuse me but isnt Biden the POTUS. He is not bound by ANYTHING Trump negotiated. In fact he has attempted to dismantle everything Trump did domestically. No it just wont wash. The precipitous and ill thought out withdrawal from Afghanistan is all down to Sleepy Joe. The buck stops with him.