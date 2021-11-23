headset

Posts: 3 481 AFGHANS MARRY OFF BABY GIRLS.. « on: Today at 01:11:20 PM »



SICKENING TO READ BUT ALSO BELIEVABLE NOW THE TALIBAN ARE IN CHARGE..



CHILD MARRIAGES ON THE INCREASE THANKS TO THE TALIBAN - WHAT A SICK RELIGION AND RULES THEY WORK AND LIVE TOO ...20 DAY OLD CHILD MARRIAGES ....FUCKING REVOLTING





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10232771/Afghans-marry-baby-girls-dowries-starvation-looms.html?i THE COUNTRY IS IN A RIGHT MESS BY THE SOUNDS OF THINGS..SICKENING TO READ BUT ALSO BELIEVABLE NOW THE TALIBAN ARE IN CHARGE..CHILD MARRIAGES ON THE INCREASE THANKS TO THE TALIBAN - WHAT A SICK RELIGION AND RULES THEY WORK AND LIVE TOO ...20 DAY OLD CHILD MARRIAGES ....FUCKING REVOLTING

Itchy_ring

Fucking pitiful state of that place. There was a similar story a few weeks ago of a 9 year old being married to a bloke in his 50s, couldn't read the story in full as the picture of the poor kid looking terrified was enough. What sort of sick cunt wants a child bride even if they arent going to touch them until after puberty. « Last Edit: Today at 06:44:34 PM by Itchy_ring »

Squarewheelbike

Well you've got good old Donald Trump to thank for all that! Did his art of the deal with the Taliban to have in all back with with added military hardware bonus! What a guy!

Robbso

Sorry, for all that Donald is a twat he isnt to blame for these sick fuckers being, well sick fuckers. They think its acceptable

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 154 Re: AFGHANS MARRY OFF BABY GIRLS.. « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:04:33 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 08:01:56 PM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:46:03 PM Well you've got good old Donald Trump to thank for all that! Did his art of the deal with the Taliban to have in all back with with added military hardware bonus! What a guy!

Did I miss something? I thought it was that dribbling idiot Biden who cut and ran.

Deal was done by Trump while still in office, Biden was left with it, but managed to negotiate an extension of a few months to get more out, but Taliban reneged towards end and piled in anyway. Also ask yourself what's happened to the Kurds, thrown under the Turkish bus by Donny too!