Author Topic: AFGHANS MARRY OFF BABY GIRLS..  (Read 203 times)
« on: Today at 01:11:20 PM »
THE COUNTRY IS IN A RIGHT MESS BY THE SOUNDS OF THINGS..

SICKENING TO READ BUT ALSO BELIEVABLE NOW THE TALIBAN ARE IN CHARGE..

CHILD MARRIAGES ON THE INCREASE THANKS TO THE TALIBAN - WHAT A SICK RELIGION AND RULES THEY WORK AND LIVE TOO ...20 DAY OLD CHILD MARRIAGES ....FUCKING REVOLTING


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10232771/Afghans-marry-baby-girls-dowries-starvation-looms.html?i
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:36:45 PM »
Fucking pitiful state of that place. There was a similar story a few weeks ago of a 9 year old being married to a bloke in his 50s, couldn't read the story in full as the picture of the poor kid looking terrified was enough. What sort of sick cunt wants a child bride even if they arent going to touch them until after puberty.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:44:34 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:46:03 PM »
Well you've got good old Donald Trump to thank for all that! Did his art of the deal with the Taliban to have in all back with with added military hardware bonus! What a guy!
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:54:47 PM »
Sorry, for all that Donald is a twat he isnt to blame for these sick fuckers being, well sick fuckers. They think its acceptable
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:01:56 PM »
Did I miss something? I thought it was that dribbling idiot Biden who cut and ran.
Logged
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:04:33 PM »
Deal was done by Trump while still in office, Biden was left with it, but managed to negotiate an extension  of a few months to get more out, but Taliban reneged towards end and piled in anyway. Also ask yourself what's happened to the Kurds, thrown under the Turkish bus by Donny too!
Logged
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:30:31 PM »
Excuse me but isnt Biden the POTUS. He is not bound by ANYTHING Trump negotiated. In fact he has attempted to dismantle everything Trump did domestically. No it just wont wash. The precipitous and ill thought out withdrawal from Afghanistan is all down to Sleepy Joe. The buck stops with him.
Logged
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:45:21 PM »
The buck stops with neither of them. souey
Logged
