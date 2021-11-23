Well you've got good old Donald Trump to thank for all that! Did his art of the deal with the Taliban to have in all back with with added military hardware bonus! What a guy!
Did I miss something? I thought it was that dribbling idiot Biden who cut and ran.
Deal was done by Trump while still in office, Biden was left with it, but managed to negotiate an extension of a few months to get more out, but Taliban reneged towards end and piled in anyway. Also ask yourself what's happened to the Kurds, thrown under the Turkish bus by Donny too!