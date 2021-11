headset

Posts: 3 481 AFGHANS MARRY OFF BABY GIRLS.. « on: Today at 01:11:20 PM »



SICKENING TO READ BUT ALSO BELIEVABLE NOW THE TALIBAN ARE IN CHARGE..



CHILD MARRIAGES ON THE INCREASE THANKS TO THE TALIBAN - WHAT A SICK RELIGION AND RULES THEY WORK AND LIVE TOO ...20 DAY OLD CHILD MARRIAGES ....FUCKING REVOLTING





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10232771/Afghans-marry-baby-girls-dowries-starvation-looms.html?i THE COUNTRY IS IN A RIGHT MESS BY THE SOUNDS OF THINGS..

Itchy_ring

Fucking pitiful state of that place. There was a similar story a few weeks ago of a 9 year old being married to a bloke in his 50s, couldn't read the story in full as the picture of the poor kid looking terrified was enough. What sort of sick cunt wants a child bride even if they arenít going to touch them until after puberty.