Itchy_ring

Re: AFGHANS MARRY OFF BABY GIRLS.. « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:36:45 PM » Fucking pitiful state of that place. There was a similar story a few weeks ago of a 9 year old being married to a bloke in his 50s, could read the story in full as the picture of the poor kid looking terrified was enough. What sort of sick cunt wants a child bride even if they arenít going to touch them until after puberty.