Itchy_ring

« on: November 23, 2021, 11:49:27 AM »



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16816029/murder-two-dead-somerset-over-parking/ What sort of people murder a couple of neighbours, leaving their kids without parents over a parking dispute, absolute animals. Logged

headset

Re: Somerset Murders « Reply #1 on: November 23, 2021, 12:55:55 PM » Horrific incident all over a parking problem...



it goes to show they are some time bombs out there waiting to go off - over next to nothing...



not that it should matter - it looks like a fairly decent type of estate.. Logged

headset

Re: Somerset Murders « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:13:46 AM »



SHE WAS STABBED WHICH IS A COWARDLY ACT ON ANY HUMAN BEING NEVER MID A WOMAN.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16827768/former-soldier-arrested-murdering-couple/



A SOLDIER IN THE NICK WHICH SURPRISES ME - I GET SOLDIERS MIGHT LOSE IT WITH BLOKES BUT WOMEN YOU WOULD THINK THEY HAD BETTER MORALS THAN THAT ...SHE WAS STABBED WHICH IS A COWARDLY ACT ON ANY HUMAN BEING NEVER MID A WOMAN. Logged

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Somerset Murders « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:00:49 PM » I'M SURPRISED ABOUT HOW MUCH AREA THESE DOORBELL CAMERAS COVER. WILL HAVE TO WATCH WHAT I'M DOING !!!