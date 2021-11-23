Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 25, 2021, 04:50:53 PM
Author Topic: Somerset Murders  (Read 202 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: November 23, 2021, 11:49:27 AM »
What sort of people murder a couple of neighbours, leaving their kids without parents over a parking dispute, absolute animals.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16816029/murder-two-dead-somerset-over-parking/
headset
« Reply #1 on: November 23, 2021, 12:55:55 PM »
Horrific incident all over a parking problem...

it goes to show they are some time bombs out there waiting to go off - over next to nothing...

not that it should matter - it looks like a fairly decent type of estate..
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:13:46 AM »
A SOLDIER IN THE NICK WHICH SURPRISES ME - I GET SOLDIERS MIGHT LOSE IT WITH BLOKES BUT WOMEN YOU WOULD THINK THEY HAD BETTER MORALS THAN THAT ...

SHE WAS STABBED WHICH IS A COWARDLY ACT ON ANY HUMAN BEING NEVER MID A WOMAN.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16827768/former-soldier-arrested-murdering-couple/
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:00:49 PM »
I'M SURPRISED ABOUT HOW MUCH AREA THESE DOORBELL CAMERAS COVER. WILL HAVE TO WATCH WHAT  I'M DOING !!!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:28:24 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:13:46 AM
A SOLDIER IN THE NICK WHICH SURPRISES ME - I GET SOLDIERS MIGHT LOSE IT WITH BLOKES BUT WOMEN YOU WOULD THINK THEY HAD BETTER MORALS THAN THAT ...

SHE WAS STABBED WHICH IS A COWARDLY ACT ON ANY HUMAN BEING NEVER MID A WOMAN.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16827768/former-soldier-arrested-murdering-couple/



Just reading about him appearing in court, very strange, seems to have a family that care for him and a solid background.  Never know what's happening in someone's head
