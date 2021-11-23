Welcome,
November 25, 2021, 04:50:53 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Somerset Murders
Author
Topic: Somerset Murders (Read 202 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 141
Somerset Murders
«
on:
November 23, 2021, 11:49:27 AM »
What sort of people murder a couple of neighbours, leaving their kids without parents over a parking dispute, absolute animals.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16816029/murder-two-dead-somerset-over-parking/
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 528
Re: Somerset Murders
«
Reply #1 on:
November 23, 2021, 12:55:55 PM »
Horrific incident all over a parking problem...
it goes to show they are some time bombs out there waiting to go off - over next to nothing...
not that it should matter - it looks like a fairly decent type of estate..
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 528
Re: Somerset Murders
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:13:46 AM »
A SOLDIER IN THE NICK WHICH SURPRISES ME - I GET SOLDIERS MIGHT LOSE IT WITH BLOKES BUT WOMEN YOU WOULD THINK THEY HAD BETTER MORALS THAN THAT ...
SHE WAS STABBED WHICH IS A COWARDLY ACT ON ANY HUMAN BEING NEVER MID A WOMAN.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16827768/former-soldier-arrested-murdering-couple/
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 817
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Somerset Murders
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:00:49 PM »
I'M SURPRISED ABOUT HOW MUCH AREA THESE DOORBELL CAMERAS COVER. WILL HAVE TO WATCH WHAT I'M DOING !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 141
Re: Somerset Murders
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:28:24 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 10:13:46 AM
A SOLDIER IN THE NICK WHICH SURPRISES ME - I GET SOLDIERS MIGHT LOSE IT WITH BLOKES BUT WOMEN YOU WOULD THINK THEY HAD BETTER MORALS THAN THAT ...
SHE WAS STABBED WHICH IS A COWARDLY ACT ON ANY HUMAN BEING NEVER MID A WOMAN.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16827768/former-soldier-arrested-murdering-couple/
Just reading about him appearing in court, very strange, seems to have a family that care for him and a solid background. Never know what's happening in someone's head
Logged
