Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 23, 2021, 03:22:59 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
PRISON KICKING
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: PRISON KICKING (Read 100 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 481
PRISON KICKING
«
on:
Today
at 11:24:21 AM »
WELL BATTERED WITH A MICROWAVE OVEN .
BIDENS AMERICAN PRISON SYSTEM TAKING THINGS TO ANOTHER LEVEL
IT'S FUCKING DANGEROUS OVER THERE - THEY ARE ANIMALS IN THAT PRISON SYSTEM...
A DIFFERENT BREED TO OUR PRISONERS ....ITS PRETTY MUCH KILL OR BE KILLED OVER THERE///
MAD YANKS!!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10231663/Horrific-video-shows-prison-gang-beat-schizophrenic-inmate-unconscious
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:39:42 AM by headset
»
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 123
Re: PRISON KICKING
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:52:22 AM »
Every time you see any sort of documentary or story about their prisons it sounds horrific, mind you gets even worse when you go down to central and south America.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 146
Re: PRISON KICKING
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:21:59 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 11:52:22 AM
Every time you see any sort of documentary or story about their prisons it sounds horrific, mind you gets even worse when you go down to central and south America.
Aye, those programs make you just gasp at how dangerous the places are.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 746
Superstar
Re: PRISON KICKING
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:08:17 PM »
I was detained for 12 hours in a holding cell made from bamboo , Saigon 1965.
Escaped and killed everyone with 2 inch bamboo splinter Id pulled out from my fingernail 👍🏻
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 264
Re: PRISON KICKING
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:18:03 PM »
Law of the jungle
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...