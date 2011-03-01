Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: PRISON KICKING  (Read 57 times)
« on: Today at 11:24:21 AM »
WELL BATTERED WITH A MICROWAVE OVEN .

BIDENS AMERICAN PRISON SYSTEM TAKING THINGS TO ANOTHER LEVEL rava


IT'S FUCKING DANGEROUS OVER THERE - THEY ARE ANIMALS IN THAT PRISON SYSTEM...

A DIFFERENT BREED TO OUR PRISONERS  ....ITS PRETTY MUCH KILL OR BE KILLED OVER THERE///

MAD YANKS!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10231663/Horrific-video-shows-prison-gang-beat-schizophrenic-inmate-unconscious
« Last Edit: Today at 11:39:42 AM by headset » Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:52:22 AM »
Every time you see any sort of documentary or story about their prisons it sounds horrific, mind you gets even worse when you go down to central and south America.
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:21:59 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 11:52:22 AM
Every time you see any sort of documentary or story about their prisons it sounds horrific, mind you gets even worse when you go down to central and south America.

Aye, those programs make you just gasp at how dangerous the places are.
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:08:17 PM »
I was detained for 12 hours in a holding cell made from bamboo , Saigon 1965.
Escaped and killed everyone with 2 inch bamboo splinter Id pulled out from my fingernail 👍🏻
Logged
