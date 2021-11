headset

Online



Posts: 3 470





Posts: 3 470 GARETH SOUTHGATE « on: Today at 06:32:56 AM »





THE QUESTION IS CAN HE GET A TOP 6 JOB - OR WILL IT BE A TOP 8-10 JOB.



IT IS A TOPIC THAT GETS A SPLIT OPINION FROM THE MEDIA AND PUNDITS WHEN ITS MENTIONED.



I WILL PUT MY NECK OUT EARLY AND SAY UNLESS HE FLOPS IN THIS NEXT SPELL WITH ENGLAND - I WILL SAY HE WILL GET A TOP 6 JOB AFTER ENGLAND.



OTHERS I KNOW SAY DIRTY LEEDS OR NEWCASTLE IS WHERE HE WILL END UP ONE DAY....2 OF BORO'S BIGGEST RIVALS





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16817231/gareth-southgate-england-p TO THE PREMIERSHIP AFTER ENGLAND..THE QUESTION IS CAN HE GET A TOP 6 JOB - OR WILL IT BE A TOP 8-10 JOB.IT IS A TOPIC THAT GETS A SPLIT OPINION FROM THE MEDIA AND PUNDITS WHEN ITS MENTIONED.I WILL PUT MY NECK OUT EARLY AND SAY UNLESS HE FLOPS IN THIS NEXT SPELL WITH ENGLAND - I WILL SAY HE WILL GET A TOP 6 JOB AFTER ENGLAND.OTHERS I KNOW SAY DIRTY LEEDS OR NEWCASTLE IS WHERE HE WILL END UP ONE DAY....2 OF BORO'S BIGGEST RIVALS « Last Edit: Today at 06:35:19 AM by headset » Logged