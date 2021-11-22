Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 22, 2021
Topic: WOW SOME UTTERLY UTTERLY BITTER DCFC FANS DONT LIKE GIBBO
Today at 07:56:41 PM
haha......funny funny read!

https://dcfcfans.uk/topic/38381-steve-gibson-trying-to-liquidate-derby/
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:08:49 PM
Much as they are cheats and will be happy to see them go down, Gibbos claim does look grasping and vindictive, can definitely understand Wycombe on the other hand wanting some compo

John Theone
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:50:48 PM
One of the recent posts struck me as interesting

I heard a slight ITK story over the weekend about why Steve Gibson has such a vendetta against Mel Morris and Derby. Apparently it is indeed to do with the Martin Waghorn purchase, where Mel Morris allegedly agreed with Gibson that theyd both settle on a specific wage and transfer fee, then let Waghorn choose whether he went to Boro or Derby to save them both money instead of bidding each other up.

After reaching an agreement with Gibson, Mel allegedly offered Waghorn and Ipswich considerably more a few days later and Waghorn subsequently chose us.

I fully understand Gibsons hate for us, if this is true and I have no reason to disbelieve the source given his links in football.
Itchy_ring
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:58:29 PM
Can understand it being personal then if that story is right, Gibbo does seem to really hate them
