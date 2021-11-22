John Theone

Re: WOW SOME UTTERLY UTTERLY BITTER DCFC FANS DONT LIKE GIBBO

One of the recent posts struck me as interesting



I heard a slight ITK story over the weekend about why Steve Gibson has such a vendetta against Mel Morris and Derby. Apparently it is indeed to do with the Martin Waghorn purchase, where Mel Morris allegedly agreed with Gibson that theyd both settle on a specific wage and transfer fee, then let Waghorn choose whether he went to Boro or Derby to save them both money instead of bidding each other up.



After reaching an agreement with Gibson, Mel allegedly offered Waghorn and Ipswich considerably more a few days later and Waghorn subsequently chose us.



I fully understand Gibsons hate for us, if this is true and I have no reason to disbelieve the source given his links in football.



