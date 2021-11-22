Welcome,
November 22, 2021, 08:39:00 PM
WOW SOME UTTERLY UTTERLY BITTER DCFC FANS DONT LIKE GIBBO
Author
Topic: WOW SOME UTTERLY UTTERLY BITTER DCFC FANS DONT LIKE GIBBO (Read 30 times)
WOW SOME UTTERLY UTTERLY BITTER DCFC FANS DONT LIKE GIBBO
haha......funny funny read!
https://dcfcfans.uk/topic/38381-steve-gibson-trying-to-liquidate-derby/
Re: WOW SOME UTTERLY UTTERLY BITTER DCFC FANS DONT LIKE GIBBO
Much as they are cheats and will be happy to see them go down, Gibbos claim does look grasping and vindictive, can definitely understand Wycombe on the other hand wanting some compo
