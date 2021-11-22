Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 22, 2021
Author Topic: WOW SOME UTTERLY UTTERLY BITTER DCFC FANS DONT LIKE GIBBO  (Read 30 times)
Today at 07:56:41 PM
haha......funny funny read!

https://dcfcfans.uk/topic/38381-steve-gibson-trying-to-liquidate-derby/
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:08:49 PM
Much as they are cheats and will be happy to see them go down, Gibbos claim does look grasping and vindictive, can definitely understand Wycombe on the other hand wanting some compo

