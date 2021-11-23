Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 23, 2021, 06:42:43 AM
Author Topic: THE BRITS HAVE GONE ALL  (Read 230 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 05:41:44 PM »
WOKE ON US - I DON'T WATCH IT THESE DAYS - THANK FUCK.


SCRAPED THE MALE & FEMALE CATEGORIES - TO GO GENDER-NEUTRAL - FFS.... IM OUT OF HERE!!!

I WILL STICK WITH MY OLD SKOOL DANCE AND RAVE... FUCK THE NEW STUFF  rava

 


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10230599/The-Brit-Awards-SCRAP-male-female-categories-year-make
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:16:51 PM »
I can actually see the sense in that from a music perspective and these days there's load if cross gender collaboration.

What I'm not having is Eddie Redmayne coming out in the last few days saying he shouldn't have played a trans woman FFS isn't that the whole point of acting  lost
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:21:18 PM »
ITS NOT FOR ME IM AFRAID - I CAN'T BUY INTO ALL THAT STUFF. IM OPENED MINDED ABOUT MANY THINGS EVEN IF I MOAN ABOUT THEM.

MALE / FEMALE OR GAY ..AFTER THAT YOU LOSE ME AND I SWITCH OFF..
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:29:46 PM »
Not wrong there, the whole gender thing is a complete joke, the idiots who promote it know that but just use the old hate spea h argument to stop any debate
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:45:27 PM »
If the Brits aren't hosted by a big titted dwarf lezza and a lanky Dr Death stick insect with an unconvincing mullet - I'm out. Nothing has ever surpassed Fleetwood and Fox. The Brits?! The Brits?! The fucking shits more like.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:59:17 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 07:45:27 PM
If the Brits aren't hosted by a big titted dwarf lezza and a lanky Dr Death stick insect with an unconvincing mullet - I'm out. Nothing has ever surpassed Fleetwood and Fox. The Brits?! The Brits?! The fucking shits more like.

The great era of the Brits  jc About the same time as Clarey outting Lamont as a fan of fisting. Can't say I've watched it since late 90s when Jarvis Cocker was bearing his arse and Chumbawamba soaked Prescott
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:26:52 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 07:59:17 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 07:45:27 PM
If the Brits aren't hosted by a big titted dwarf lezza and a lanky Dr Death stick insect with an unconvincing mullet - I'm out. Nothing has ever surpassed Fleetwood and Fox. The Brits?! The Brits?! The fucking shits more like.

The great era of the Brits  jc About the same time as Clarey outting Lamont as a fan of fisting. Can't say I've watched it since late 90s when Jarvis Cocker was bearing his arse and Chumbawamba soaked Prescott

Remarkably Jarvis got his collar felt for it. A half pissed Bob Mortimer turned up at the cop shop to help. That's all you need.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:05:58 PM »
If social media didnt exist, there would be none of this fucking crank look at me shite .
Daft cunts want disabling with a lump of 3x3
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 07:59:17 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 07:45:27 PM
If the Brits aren't hosted by a big titted dwarf lezza and a lanky Dr Death stick insect with an unconvincing mullet - I'm out. Nothing has ever surpassed Fleetwood and Fox. The Brits?! The Brits?! The fucking shits more like.

The great era of the Brits  jc About the same time as Clarey outting Lamont as a fan of fisting. Can't say I've watched it since late 90s when Jarvis Cocker was bearing his arse and Chumbawamba soaked Prescott

Funny isn't it, the number of people that go on about watching Jarvis Cocker bear his arse at the Brits, when he never did!
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:02:54 AM »
ME AND PIERS MORGAN ARE ON THE SAME PAGE ON THIS SUBJECT...:mido:

A FEW COMMENTS TICKLE ME - IT WILL BE ILLEGAL TO SAY YOU ARE A MAN OR A WOMEN SOON monkey HE WILL BE RIGHT WITH THAT COMMENT



AND ONE MP SAYS WHATEVER NEXT - SPICE PEOPLE & BACKSTREET PERSONS ....


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/16812067/brit-awards-2022-male-female-gende
