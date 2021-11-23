headset

Posts: 3 470 THE BRITS HAVE GONE ALL « on: Yesterday at 05:41:44 PM »





SCRAPED THE MALE & FEMALE CATEGORIES - TO GO GENDER-NEUTRAL - FFS.... IM OUT OF HERE!!!



I WILL STICK WITH MY OLD SKOOL DANCE AND RAVE... FUCK THE NEW STUFF









https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10230599/The-Brit-Awards-SCRAP-male-female-categories-year-make









WOKE ON US - I DON'T WATCH IT THESE DAYS - THANK FUCK.SCRAPED THE MALE & FEMALE CATEGORIES - TO GO GENDER-NEUTRAL - FFS.... IM OUT OF HERE!!!I WILL STICK WITH MY OLD SKOOL DANCE AND RAVE... FUCK THE NEW STUFF Logged

Posts: 3 121 Re: THE BRITS HAVE GONE ALL « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:16:51 PM »



What I'm not having is Eddie Redmayne coming out in the last few days saying he shouldn't have played a trans woman FFS isn't that the whole point of acting I can actually see the sense in that from a music perspective and these days there's load if cross gender collaboration.What I'm not having is Eddie Redmayne coming out in the last few days saying he shouldn't have played a trans woman FFS isn't that the whole point of acting Logged

Posts: 3 470 Re: THE BRITS HAVE GONE ALL « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:21:18 PM » ITS NOT FOR ME IM AFRAID - I CAN'T BUY INTO ALL THAT STUFF. IM OPENED MINDED ABOUT MANY THINGS EVEN IF I MOAN ABOUT THEM.



MALE / FEMALE OR GAY ..AFTER THAT YOU LOSE ME AND I SWITCH OFF.. Logged

Posts: 3 121 Re: THE BRITS HAVE GONE ALL « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:29:46 PM » Not wrong there, the whole gender thing is a complete joke, the idiots who promote it know that but just use the old hate spea h argument to stop any debate Logged

Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 402Infant Herpes Re: THE BRITS HAVE GONE ALL « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:45:27 PM » If the Brits aren't hosted by a big titted dwarf lezza and a lanky Dr Death stick insect with an unconvincing mullet - I'm out. Nothing has ever surpassed Fleetwood and Fox. The Brits?! The Brits?! The fucking shits more like. Logged I know where you live

Posts: 3 121 Re: THE BRITS HAVE GONE ALL « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:59:17 PM »



The great era of the Brits About the same time as Clarey outting Lamont as a fan of fisting. Can't say I've watched it since late 90s when Jarvis Cocker was bearing his arse and Chumbawamba soaked Prescott Logged

Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 402Infant Herpes Re: THE BRITS HAVE GONE ALL « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:26:52 PM »



The great era of the Brits About the same time as Clarey outting Lamont as a fan of fisting. Can't say I've watched it since late 90s when Jarvis Cocker was bearing his arse and Chumbawamba soaked Prescott

The great era of the BritsAbout the same time as Clarey outting Lamont as a fan of fisting. Can't say I've watched it since late 90s when Jarvis Cocker was bearing his arse and Chumbawamba soaked Prescott

Remarkably Jarvis got his collar felt for it. A half pissed Bob Mortimer turned up at the cop shop to help. That's all you need. Remarkably Jarvis got his collar felt for it. A half pissed Bob Mortimer turned up at the cop shop to help. That's all you need. Logged I know where you live

Posts: 10 745Superstar Re: THE BRITS HAVE GONE ALL « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:05:58 PM » If social media didnt exist, there would be none of this fucking crank look at me shite .

Daft cunts want disabling with a lump of 3x3 Logged

Posts: 7 151 Re: THE BRITS HAVE GONE ALL « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 PM »



The great era of the Brits About the same time as Clarey outting Lamont as a fan of fisting. Can't say I've watched it since late 90s when Jarvis Cocker was bearing his arse and Chumbawamba soaked Prescott

The great era of the BritsAbout the same time as Clarey outting Lamont as a fan of fisting. Can't say I've watched it since late 90s when Jarvis Cocker was bearing his arse and Chumbawamba soaked Prescott

Funny isn't it, the number of people that go on about watching Jarvis Cocker bear his arse at the Brits, when he never did! Funny isn't it, the number of people that go on about watching Jarvis Cocker bear his arse at the Brits, when he never did! Logged