November 22, 2021, 06:30:48 PM
KIDS HAVING TANTRUMS !!!
Author
Topic: KIDS HAVING TANTRUMS !!! (Read 32 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 809
KIDS HAVING TANTRUMS !!!
«
on:
Today
at 05:21:47 PM
WAS APPROACHING CARD FACTORY TODAY WHEN I BECAME AWARE OF AN UNPLEASANT NOISE.
THIS WOMAN WAS STOOD WITH HER THREE YEAR OLD DAUGHTER (APPROX) WHO WAS SCREAMING AND STAMPING HER FEET.
THIS WENT ON FOR AGES AND WAS GRINDING ME DOWN AND THE MOTHER DIDN'T DO A THING, EVEN THOUGH I GAVE HER THE EVIL EYE !!!
YEARS AGO YOU'D HAVE SEEN KIDS GETTING A GOOD SMACK, LIFTING THEM OFF THE FLOOR NEARLY.
I THINK PEOPLE ARE A BIT SCARED THESE DAYS IN CASE THEY GET REPORTED !!!
headset
Posts: 3 464
Re: KIDS HAVING TANTRUMS !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:43:27 PM
YOU ARE SO RIGHT ON MANY ACCOUNTS
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 809
Re: KIDS HAVING TANTRUMS !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:56:36 PM
ME HEAD'S STILL BUZZING NOW !!!
