KIDS HAVING TANTRUMS !!! « on: Today at 05:21:47 PM » WAS APPROACHING CARD FACTORY TODAY WHEN I BECAME AWARE OF AN UNPLEASANT NOISE.



THIS WOMAN WAS STOOD WITH HER THREE YEAR OLD DAUGHTER (APPROX) WHO WAS SCREAMING AND STAMPING HER FEET.



THIS WENT ON FOR AGES AND WAS GRINDING ME DOWN AND THE MOTHER DIDN'T DO A THING, EVEN THOUGH I GAVE HER THE EVIL EYE !!!



YEARS AGO YOU'D HAVE SEEN KIDS GETTING A GOOD SMACK, LIFTING THEM OFF THE FLOOR NEARLY.



I THINK PEOPLE ARE A BIT SCARED THESE DAYS IN CASE THEY GET REPORTED !!!