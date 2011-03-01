Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 22, 2021, 10:34:46 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Kevin Sinfield
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Kevin Sinfield (Read 80 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 142
Kevin Sinfield
«
on:
Today
at 05:10:14 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0011w23/bbc-news-at-one-22112021
Run this from 28:33 if you can be bothered.
Proper iron hero of a friend
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 121
Re: Kevin Sinfield
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:00:29 PM »
Cant be bothered with iPlayer but have been following the story, hes putting in a proper shift for his mate
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 142
Re: Kevin Sinfield
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:56:14 PM »
The interview on that film was very moving. He said something like I hope its horrible, I hope it pours down, snow, everything we wanted even more pain to get close to his mate. Fucking hats off
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...