headset

Offline



Posts: 3 459





Posts: 3 459 ELECTRIC VEHICLES « on: Today at 07:26:22 AM »



NEW BUILDING REGS TO PUT IN PLACE FOR CHARGE POINTS...





I WONDER IF I WILL BE AROUND TO SEE THE END OF PETROL/DIESEL CARS.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10228351/All-new-buildings-need-charging-points-electric-vehicles- STARTING TO MAKE THE HEADLINES MORE AND MORE...NEW BUILDING REGS TO PUT IN PLACE FOR CHARGE POINTS...I WONDER IF I WILL BE AROUND TO SEE THE END OF PETROL/DIESEL CARS. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 114





Posts: 3 114 Re: ELECTRIC VEHICLES « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:26:03 AM » Watched top gear last night and they were messing around with 3 very nice SUVs look good but pricey and then there's the range issue. I can't see how they fully replace petrol until they sort those 2 issues and how people are going to charge them if they live in flats, street houses etc Logged

Billy Balfour

Offline



Posts: 5 098







Posts: 5 098 Re: ELECTRIC VEHICLES « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:09:19 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:26:03 AM Watched top gear last night and they were messing around with 3 very nice SUVs look good but pricey and then there's the range issue. I can't see how they fully replace petrol until they sort those 2 issues and how people are going to charge them if they live in flats, street houses etc



How do you fill your car up now if you live in a flat?



Charge points popping up all over, most supermarket car parks will be fully wired in 15 years time. It won't be a problem. How do you fill your car up now if you live in a flat?Charge points popping up all over, most supermarket car parks will be fully wired in 15 years time. It won't be a problem. « Last Edit: Today at 09:10:59 AM by Billy Balfour » Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 395





Posts: 395 Re: ELECTRIC VEHICLES « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:40:28 AM » The more headline they get the more popular they become and as said charge points will pop up everywhere Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 399



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 399Infant Herpes Re: ELECTRIC VEHICLES « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:00:57 PM » Will there be charging points on Union Street? You know, for drivers who might have a good reason to drive up and down it repeatedly. Just asking for a mate like. Logged I know where you live