Watched top gear last night and they were messing around with 3 very nice SUVs look good but pricey and then there's the range issue. I can't see how they fully replace petrol until they sort those 2 issues and how people are going to charge them if they live in flats, street houses etc



How do you fill your car up now if you live in a flat?Charge points popping up all over, most supermarket car parks will be fully wired in 15 years time. It won't be a problem.