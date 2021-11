headset

Offline



Posts: 3 454





Posts: 3 454 FUNNY FISHING TRIP « on: Today at 06:58:35 AM »







STILL FUNNY FOR A MONDAY MORNING....



YOU CAN PICTURE THE CONVERSATION BACK ON SHORE & IN THE PUB



DID YOU CATCH OUT LADS ? --- YEA A BOAT FULL



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16806604/moment-pals-channel-fishing-trip-boatloads-migrants/



NOT WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT TO SEE ON A DAY FISHING...STILL FUNNY FOR A MONDAY MORNING....YOU CAN PICTURE THE CONVERSATION BACK ON SHORE & IN THE PUBDID YOU CATCH OUT LADS ? --- YEA A BOAT FULL Logged