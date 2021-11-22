Welcome,
November 22, 2021, 04:11:58 PM
ORDER YOUR TURKEY FOLKS
Topic: ORDER YOUR TURKEY FOLKS (Read 97 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 459
ORDER YOUR TURKEY FOLKS
«
on:
Today
at 06:41:41 AM »
AND ALL OTHER THINGS - CHRISTMAS IS ON THIS YEAR.!!!!...
STOCK UP BOOZE AND ALL THE OTHER GOODIES
THAT MAKE FOR A GOOD CHRISTMAS + NEW YEAR
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16806241/brits-order-turkey-traditional-christmas-definitely-on
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 599
Re: ORDER YOUR TURKEY FOLKS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:15:18 AM »
Im a Hindi so I dont eat it
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 459
Re: ORDER YOUR TURKEY FOLKS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:37:25 PM »
GO CHICKEN OR FISH THEN YOU AWKWARD BASTARD
Logged
