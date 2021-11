headset

Posts: 3 459 MULTIPLE DEATHS IN USA INCIDENT « on: Today at 06:05:58 AM »



IT'S CRAZY TO THINK WHO DO THAT TO A CHRISTMAS PARADE... SOME SICK PEOPLE IN THIS WORLD.



NO INFO ON THE SUSPECT/S YET!!!





Very sad news, doesn't look like an accident, as you got to be a sick bastard to target a Christmas parade.

Posts: 3 459 Re: MULTIPLE DEATHS IN USA INCIDENT « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:24:37 PM »



HE WANTS TO HANG FOR WHAT HE HAS DONE....



FLEEING A KNIFE ATTACK - PULL THE OTHER ONE....



MORE LIKE A LUNATIC UNLESS HE HAD OTHER MOTIVES...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16812483/darrell-brooks-wisconsin-arrested-christmas-parade

