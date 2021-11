headset

Posts: 3 470 NOT ONE TO FUEL THE MIGRANT FLAMES « on: November 21, 2021, 04:21:55 PM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10226483/Tory-MPs-issue-Channel-crossings-warning-Boris-Johnson.html?it ACCORDING TO REPORTS, IT'S BECOMING A BIT OF A PROBLEM AREA FOR BORIS & CO.ONE THEY WILL HAVE TO GET TO THE BOTTOM OF FARLY SOON -AS IT STANDS THE COMMENTS SECTION IS RIGHT - BORIS IS MAKING BRITAIN LOOK LIKE FOOLS ON THE SUBJECT....

Re: NOT ONE TO FUEL THE MIGRANT FLAMES « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:23:28 AM »









HE IS BECOMING LAUGHING STOCK AMONGST THE PUBLIC AND HIS OWN MP'S IS BORIS -HE NEEDS TO PULL HIS FINGER OUT ON VARIOUS MATTERS & MIGRANTS ARE ONE OF THEM..EVEN PRITI PATEL IS FACING THE HEAT ON THE SUBJECT.IF WE ARE GIVING FRANCE 54 MILLION A YEAR - JUST BUILD OUR OWN BOATS AND FILL IT WITH ARMY AND PATROL THE WATERS AND TURN THEM AROUND OURSELVES...WE HAVE ENOUGH FREELOADERS OF OUR OWN LIVING OFF THE TAXPAYER