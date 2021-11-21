Welcome,
November 24, 2021, 12:01:07 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
Topic: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!! (Read 377 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 813
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
on:
November 21, 2021, 03:17:50 PM
THE MOST USELESS FOOTBALL TIPSTER EVER TO WALK THE EARTH AND YET HE STILL KEEPS COMING BACK FOR MORE.
SHORT PRICED BETS AND SOMETIMES TWO OR EVEN ALL THREE FAIL TO WIN.
IT MUST TAKE SOME NERVE. I SUPPOSE SOME PEOPLE HAVE NO SENSE OF SHAME !!!
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 481
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
November 21, 2021, 03:45:40 PM
HE LIKES A FAVOURITE DOES TOWERSY................POP!
-
ALWAYS TRY AND KEEP AWAY FROM THE EARLY KICK OFFS - IT FUCKS YOUR DAY UP
ANOTHER WEEK ON THE BEANS ON TOAST....
U MUST BE STARTING TO FEEL HUNGRY .........
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 813
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
November 21, 2021, 04:08:34 PM
Winston
Offline
Posts: 402
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:18:26 PM
Crikey hes tipping Brendan Rodgers to be the next
Manchester United manager now
Even though he managed Liverpool and Leicester are 12th in the league
Winston
Offline
Posts: 402
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:10:28 PM
Does he post a disclaimer warning your capital is at risk and may go DOWN as well as DOWN if you follow his tips?
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 265
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:14:44 PM
Christ is he still at it?
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 813
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:50:51 PM
WAS TALKING TO A BEGGAR ON STOCKTON HIGH STREET JUST THE OTHER DAY THERE AND HE SAID HE WAS IN THE POSITION HE WAS THROUGH FOLLOWING TOWERSY'S TIPS !!!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 813
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:20:54 PM
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 128
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:42:16 PM
Could have got a decent price for the 3 draws
Winston
Offline
Posts: 402
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:42:49 PM
Baggies ❌
Trees ❌
Mackems ❌
Quelle 'flipping' surprise
And the Boro win prediction of 2 - 0 tonight ❌
Steven Gerrard wouldn't go to Aston Villa ❌
Dean Smith next manager sacked (Farke) ❌
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 813
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:52:44 PM
