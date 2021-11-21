Welcome,
November 23, 2021, 03:22:53 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
Author
Topic: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!! (Read 169 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 810
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
on:
November 21, 2021, 03:17:50 PM
THE MOST USELESS FOOTBALL TIPSTER EVER TO WALK THE EARTH AND YET HE STILL KEEPS COMING BACK FOR MORE.
SHORT PRICED BETS AND SOMETIMES TWO OR EVEN ALL THREE FAIL TO WIN.
IT MUST TAKE SOME NERVE. I SUPPOSE SOME PEOPLE HAVE NO SENSE OF SHAME !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 481
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
November 21, 2021, 03:45:40 PM
HE LIKES A FAVOURITE DOES TOWERSY................POP!
-
ALWAYS TRY AND KEEP AWAY FROM THE EARLY KICK OFFS - IT FUCKS YOUR DAY UP
ANOTHER WEEK ON THE BEANS ON TOAST....
U MUST BE STARTING TO FEEL HUNGRY .........
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 810
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
November 21, 2021, 04:08:34 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
Online
Posts: 399
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 02:18:26 PM
Crikey hes tipping Brendan Rodgers to be the next
Manchester United manager now
Even though he managed Liverpool and Leicester are 12th in the league
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:48:28 PM by Winston
»
Winston
Online
Posts: 399
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 03:10:28 PM
Does he post a disclaimer warning your capital is at risk and may go DOWN as well as DOWN if you follow his tips?
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:21:30 PM by Winston
»
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 264
Re: THIS MAN WON`T BE DENIED !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 03:14:44 PM
Christ is he still at it?
