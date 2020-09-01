Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sky news  (Read 188 times)
« on: Yesterday at 02:03:09 PM »
Just switched it on. Headline news, Man U sack ole. Do fuck off. 
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:07:25 PM »
Whereas last week they were enthralling us all with 'news' about Brittney Spears falling out with her father!!!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:40:56 PM »
I thought she was in a fucking nut house
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:58:46 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 02:03:09 PM
Just switched it on. Headline news, Man U sack ole. Do fuck off. 

Yep, Kyle Rittenhouse as caretaker manager!
