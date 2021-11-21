Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 21, 2021, 04:58:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: OGS GONE  (Read 61 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 316


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:39:16 AM »
No shock there
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 393


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:51 PM »
No, its hardly a shock

All the best available managers have been snapped up now though Conte, Pochettino, Rodgers, Klopp, Tuchel, Wilder etc etc.

 :pd:
« Last Edit: Today at 12:07:55 PM by Winston » Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 110


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:49 PM »
Should have gone well before now, be interesting to see who they end up with, sounds like Zidane doesn't really fancy it so guess they'll keep Carrick until end of the season
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 445


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:45:59 PM »
WATCH CARRICK GO ON A BIG RUN & MAYBE WIN SOMETHING ....THEY WILL HAVE TO GIVE HIM THEN...

IT'S A FUCKING CIRCUS OF A BIG CLUB AT THE MOMENT....

RONALDO'S PRESENCE AS GOOD AS HE IS WONT HELP MATTERS ...

ZIDANE IS PROBABLY THE MAN - BUT LIKE REPORTS STATE HE WONT THAT JOB MIDSEASON

FOR NOW ITS FUN CLUB UNITED ...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 