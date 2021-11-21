Welcome,
November 21, 2021
OGS GONE
Topic: OGS GONE
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 316
OGS GONE
Today
at 11:39:16 AM »
No shock there
Winston
Offline
Posts: 393
Re: OGS GONE
Today
at 12:05:51 PM »
No, its hardly a shock
All the best available managers have been snapped up now though Conte, Pochettino, Rodgers, Klopp, Tuchel, Wilder etc etc.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 110
Re: OGS GONE
Today
at 12:06:49 PM »
Should have gone well before now, be interesting to see who they end up with, sounds like Zidane doesn't really fancy it so guess they'll keep Carrick until end of the season
headset
Online
Posts: 3 445
Re: OGS GONE
Today
at 04:45:59 PM »
WATCH CARRICK GO ON A BIG RUN & MAYBE WIN SOMETHING ....THEY WILL HAVE TO GIVE HIM THEN...
IT'S A FUCKING CIRCUS OF A BIG CLUB AT THE MOMENT....
RONALDO'S PRESENCE AS GOOD AS HE IS WONT HELP MATTERS ...
ZIDANE IS PROBABLY THE MAN - BUT LIKE REPORTS STATE HE WONT THAT JOB MIDSEASON
FOR NOW ITS FUN CLUB UNITED ...
