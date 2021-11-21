Welcome,
November 21, 2021, 01:36:16 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Verdict from today
Author
Topic: Verdict from today
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 110
Verdict from today
We aren't very good, Howson is the worst Boro captain I've seen and I was there in the 80s
Minge
Posts: 10 744
Superstar
Re: Verdict from today
No, 1 good game in 6 dosnt cut it.
Squad player of sell the spud
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 187
Re: Verdict from today
By his own admission Wider says the players are not fit enough. They ran out of steam in the second half. This lack of fitness and conditioning has been an issue for some considerable time. Either we sign players who are not able to last 90 minutes or our fitness/ conditioning regime is not up to scratch ,or some players have a very poor attitude. Or perhaps all three. My guess is that Wilder wil get rid of most of them before the start of next season.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 110
Re: Verdict from today
Admittedly yesterday was the first time I've seen them play in the flesh since before Covid and you don't see as much when you're watching on TV but there are some very average players in the team, fitness and speed of a good few an issue, also noticed how one footed some are.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 598
Re: Verdict from today
A little bit more urgency was noticed by myself. There are some very average players in that squad who for some reason have been talked up as coups by the club.
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Re: Verdict from today
That Akpom fella is the prime example. We were told that wed signed a champions league striker!
Next thing were told that hes off because he disappointed.
Who does the homework on these people ?
Bill Buxton
Re: Verdict from today
Recruitment has been more than woeful. Its still going on. We have no players in the squad who could live in the PL.
