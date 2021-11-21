Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Verdict from today  (Read 133 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 12:17:11 AM »
We aren't very good, Howson is the worst Boro captain I've seen and I was there in the 80s  lost
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:06:02 AM »
No, 1 good game in 6 dosnt cut it.
Squad player of sell the spud
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:35:48 PM »
By his own admission Wider says the players are not fit enough. They ran out of steam in the second half. This lack of fitness and conditioning has been an issue for some considerable time. Either we sign players who are not able to last 90 minutes or our fitness/ conditioning regime is not up to scratch ,or some players have a very poor attitude. Or perhaps all three. My guess is that Wilder wil get rid of  most of them before the start of next season.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:59:35 PM »
Admittedly yesterday was the first time I've seen them play in the flesh since before Covid and you don't see as much when you're watching on TV but there are some very average players in the team, fitness and speed of a good few an issue, also noticed how one footed some are. 

Ben G
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:15:19 PM »
A little bit more urgency was noticed by myself. There are some very average players in that squad who for some reason have been talked up as coups by the club.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:18:57 PM »
That Akpom fella is the prime example. We were told that wed signed a champions league striker!
Next thing were told that hes off because he disappointed.
Who does the homework on these people ?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:25:10 PM »
Recruitment has been more than woeful. Its still going on. We have no players in the squad who could live in the PL.
