November 21, 2021, 02:18:04 AM
Verdict from today
Author
Topic: Verdict from today
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 108
Verdict from today
«
on:
Today
at 12:17:11 AM »
We aren't very good, Howson is the worst Boro captain I've seen and I was there in the 80s
