November 21, 2021, 07:04:57 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
As Of This Precise Moment In Time....
Author
Topic: As Of This Precise Moment In Time.... (Read 82 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
As Of This Precise Moment In Time....
«
on:
Today
at 12:05:44 AM
.....is anybody in World football coming across as a bigger cunt than Harry Maguire? Apart from Barry Bennell. Obvs.
Logged
I know where you live
Itchy_ring
Re: As Of This Precise Moment In Time....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:14:49 AM
just been saying that in the pub
Logged
Ben G
Re: As Of This Precise Moment In Time....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:37:07 AM
Gary Neville takes some beating.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Re: As Of This Precise Moment In Time....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:47:11 AM
But Neville could play
Logged
Ollyboro
Re: As Of This Precise Moment In Time....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:05:48 AM
£80,000,000.
The bloke must have depreciated quicker than a Mercedes Benz.
Logged
I know where you live
Minge
Re: As Of This Precise Moment In Time....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:07:47 AM
Good player going through a mare,
Just like stones did.
Hell be fine
Logged
