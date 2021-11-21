Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 21, 2021, 02:17:39 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: As Of This Precise Moment In Time....  (Read 45 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 398

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:05:44 AM »
.....is anybody in World football coming across as a bigger cunt than Harry Maguire? Apart from Barry Bennell. Obvs.
Logged
I know where you live
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 108


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:14:49 AM »
 :like: just been saying that in the pub
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 594


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:37:07 AM »
Gary Neville takes some beating.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 108


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:47:11 AM »
But Neville could play
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 398

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:05:48 AM »
£80,000,000.

The bloke must have depreciated quicker than a Mercedes Benz.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 