Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 21, 2021, 12:13:00 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: As Of This Precise Moment In Time....  (Read 5 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 397

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:05:44 AM »
.....is anybody in World football coming across as a bigger cunt than Harry Maguire? Apart from Barry Bennell. Obvs.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 