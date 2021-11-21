Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 21, 2021, 12:13:00 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
As Of This Precise Moment In Time....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: As Of This Precise Moment In Time.... (Read 5 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 397
Infant Herpes
As Of This Precise Moment In Time....
«
on:
Today
at 12:05:44 AM »
.....is anybody in World football coming across as a bigger cunt than Harry Maguire? Apart from Barry Bennell. Obvs.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...