Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 20, 2021, 07:39:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Shell re-locate to London  (Read 107 times)
Spidoolie
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 162


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:41:47 PM »
The world's third largest oil company re-locates to London

And not a peep from the rabid anti-Brexiteers over on fmttm.

No debate on that board, just tunnel visioned one sided negative remarks.

A once entertaining and humorous board absolutely ruined.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 388


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:42:54 PM »
Theres a few of them.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 147


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:03:02 PM »
Relocate? That place has been there for years! Maybe the headline should be "Shell exploits Brexit for tax purposes, idiots celebrate!"
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 396

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:04:17 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Today at 01:41:47 PM
The world's third largest oil company re-locates to London

And not a peep from the rabid anti-Brexiteers over on fmttm.

No debate on that board, just tunnel visioned one sided negative remarks.

A once entertaining and humorous board absolutely ruined.

I think the dividend tax Shell are facing in Holland could be the reason they're moving. I don't think any company has stayed, or moved to Britain because of Brexit. Many hundreds, employing high taxpayers have left citing Brexit. It's perfectly possible that when this shower of shite in charge gets their way and decimates workers' rights companies will come here citing the bonfire of red tape Brexit helped bring about, but as a working person I don't think fewer legal protections and less job security and peace of mind is a dividend. No doubt the 17 million Brexit supporters in the highest tax bands employing hundreds of staff will disagree.
Logged
I know where you live
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 392


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:15:22 PM »
I think a few need cognitive behavioural therapy. If you went to a psychiatrist and spent a few weeks discussing why a decision didnt go your way and how stupid the other people are they would call a halt and ask what it was they do like about the EU. 5 years on and its basically still anger and moaning.

I dont see any mention of the role the EU has with regards to Poland and Belarus (which is in the news now) or any of the ongoing policies that are being discussed in Brussels. Do they even know what the EU is? 

Even the mental gymnastics is laughable. Theres someone who voted Tories in 2019 but feels it is perfectly acceptable to criticise people who voted Brexit but on his own pre-conceived reasoning and feels as long as you voted and regret something then that is perfectly fine to berate others who voted but dont regret their decision. Honestly my head hurts trying to understand that and this person is now positively pro Labour WTF honestly Labour need to distance themselves from people like this

It says something that when you break down what they seem to have in common is that theyre as far away from being a typical Labour voter as you will meet but are identifying as wanting a labour government. Which honestly as a Labour voter and someone who wants a labour Government is terrifying. Of the handful of those you are presumably talking about most seem to be from New Zealand America, Australia Europe or have moved away from Teesside or havent got a left wing bone in their body. Going of one of the names I assume one of them is left handed?

 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 