I dont see any mention of the role the EU has with regards to Poland and Belarus (which is in the news now) or any of the ongoing policies that are being discussed in Brussels. Do they even know what the EU is?



Even the mental gymnastics is laughable. Theres someone who voted Tories in 2019 but feels it is perfectly acceptable to criticise people who voted Brexit but on his own pre-conceived reasoning and feels as long as you voted and regret something then that is perfectly fine to berate others who voted but dont regret their decision. Honestly my head hurts trying to understand that and this person is now positively pro Labour WTF honestly Labour need to distance themselves from people like this



It says something that when you break down what they seem to have in common is that theyre as far away from being a typical Labour voter as you will meet but are identifying as wanting a labour government. Which honestly as a Labour voter and someone who wants a labour Government is terrifying. Of the handful of those you are presumably talking about most seem to be from New Zealand America, Australia Europe or have moved away from Teesside or havent got a left wing bone in their body. Going of one of the names I assume one of them is left handed?









