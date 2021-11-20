Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 20, 2021, 03:22:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Shell re-locate to London  (Read 49 times)
Spidoolie
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 162


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:41:47 PM »
The world's third largest oil company re-locates to London

And not a peep from the rabid anti-Brexiteers over on fmttm.

No debate on that board, just tunnel visioned one sided negative remarks.

A once entertaining and humorous board absolutely ruined.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 388


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:42:54 PM »
Theres a few of them.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 147


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:03:02 PM »
Relocate? That place has been there for years! Maybe the headline should be "Shell exploits Brexit for tax purposes, idiots celebrate!"
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 396

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:04:17 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Today at 01:41:47 PM
The world's third largest oil company re-locates to London

And not a peep from the rabid anti-Brexiteers over on fmttm.

No debate on that board, just tunnel visioned one sided negative remarks.

A once entertaining and humorous board absolutely ruined.

I think the dividend tax Shell are facing in Holland could be the reason they're moving. I don't think any company has stayed, or moved to Britain because of Brexit. Many hundreds, employing high taxpayers have left citing Brexit. It's perfectly possible that when this shower of shite in charge gets their way and decimates workers' rights companies will come here citing the bonfire of red tape Brexit helped bring about, but as a working person I don't think fewer legal protections and less job security and peace of mind is a dividend. No doubt the 17 million Brexit supporters in the highest tax bands employing hundreds of staff will disagree.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 