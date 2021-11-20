The world's third largest oil company re-locates to London
I think the dividend tax Shell are facing in Holland could be the reason they're moving. I don't think any company has stayed, or moved to Britain because of Brexit. Many hundreds, employing high taxpayers have left citing Brexit. It's perfectly possible that when this shower of shite in charge gets their way and decimates workers' rights companies will come here citing the bonfire of red tape Brexit helped bring about, but as a working person I don't think fewer legal protections and less job security and peace of mind is a dividend. No doubt the 17 million Brexit supporters in the highest tax bands employing hundreds of staff will disagree.