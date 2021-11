Tortured_Mind

HORSE I FOLLOW 2.25 HAYDOCK TODAY !!! « on: Today at 11:37:07 AM » HAVING A LITTLE BREAK AT THE MO BUT THOUGHT I'D MENTION A HORSE I'VE FOLLOWED FOR A WHILE NOW.



DANS LE VENT RUNS IN THE ULTRA COMPETITIVE STAYERS HANDICAP AT 2.25. EVEN IF IT FINISHES IN THE FIRST SIX IT GOES DOWN AS A GOOD EFFORT.



THE HORSE SEEMS TRANSFORMED SINCE JOINING EVAN WILLIAMS AND HARDLY RAN A BAD RACE LAST SEASON.



IT WENT OFF AT BIGGER ODDS THAN IT SHOULD HAVE AND RAN ONE OF ITS BEST RACES AT THE CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL WHEN FINISHING AN EYECATCHING 8TH OF 26.



IT THEN WENT ON TO FIND ONLY ONE TOO GOOD AT AINTREE AND THEN CAME BACK OFF A 6 MONTHS BREAK TO FINISH A GOOD SECOND AGAIN.



TALKING ABOUT THE FIRST SIX, WILLIAM HILL OFFER 12-1 EACH WAY SIX PLACES.



IT IS ALSO AVAILABLE AT 14-1 WITH PADDY POWER FIVE PLACES 1/5TH ODDS.