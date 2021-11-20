Welcome,
November 20, 2021, 07:31:20 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BORIS BETER GET A GRIP OF PETROL PRICES
Author
Topic: BORIS BETER GET A GRIP OF PETROL PRICES
headset
BORIS BETER GET A GRIP OF PETROL PRICES
WE DON'T WANT RISING FUEL PRICES NOW HE HAS FUCKED US OVER UP NORTH WITH THE RAILWAYS...
WE HAVENT ALL GOT TWO JOBS YOU KNOW
https://www.thesun.co.uk/motors/16792580/rac-say-cut-petrol-prices/
Minge
Re: BORIS BETER GET A GRIP OF PETROL PRICES
Be £1.50 a litre before long
