headset

Online



Posts: 3 428





Posts: 3 428 BORIS BETER GET A GRIP OF PETROL PRICES « on: Today at 06:41:00 AM »



WE HAVENT ALL GOT TWO JOBS YOU KNOW





https://www.thesun.co.uk/motors/16792580/rac-say-cut-petrol-prices/ WE DON'T WANT RISING FUEL PRICES NOW HE HAS FUCKED US OVER UP NORTH WITH THE RAILWAYS...WE HAVENT ALL GOT TWO JOBS YOU KNOW « Last Edit: Today at 06:53:47 AM by headset » Logged