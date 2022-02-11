plazmuh

Calling Boro fans - we need your help. You will remember 1986 all too well, evicted from your home at Ayresome Park, the gates locked and your club saved with only minutes to go! Well, that last-minute survival also happened to us!

"February 3rd, 1982 will forever be a date etched into the fabric of Bristol City Football Club. On that day, eight players tore their contracts up to save the club from extinction.

"The Club was in a descending spiral down the Football League and with massive debts it was on the verge of bankruptcy. The club's highest-paid earners, Jimmy Mann, Trevor Tainton, Geoff Merrick, Julian Marshall, David Rodgers, Peter Aitken, Chris Garland and Gerry Sweeney were all asked to tear up their contracts or the club would be forced to fold.

"Pressure on the players was immense from local and national media, and on the 3rd February 1982, with the club minutes away from going out of existence, an agreement was reached and the eight contracts were torn up with immediate effect, which in turn saved Bristol City FC.

"These men are forever known as the Ashton Gate 8. It is now four decades since that selfless act and we are today marking the 40th Anniversary of the Ashton Gate 8. Todays game is the closest weekend Ashton Gate fixture following the February 3rd anniversary.

"We have the chance as fans to salute these City legends with a pre-match parade 15 minutes ahead of kick-off and a period of applause in the eighth minute of the game.

"We would as a club, as a fanbase, as a football family, appreciate your support and respect for a few moments before kick-off and on the eighth minute, in order that we can thank these men for their sacrifice. Thank you and safe trip home."



