plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 503





Posts: 14 503 Re: Media Conference | Millwall « Reply #57 on: Today at 08:43:45 PM »



Since signing from #MKDons in 2020 he has scored 30 goals in 62 appearances







According to @TEAMtalk, #Boro are interested in signing #Toulouse striker, Rhys Healey 👀Since signing from #MKDons in 2020 he has scored 30 goals in 62 appearances Logged