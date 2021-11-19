plazmuh

Re: Media Conference | Millwall « Reply #23 on: December 28, 2021, 04:23:00 PM »

Middlesbrough are poised to boost their attacking options by luring the youngster to the Championship.

Connolly, 21, has seen his game time with the Seagulls dry up over recent times.

Graham Potters side are now set to let him leave on loan for the second-half of the campaign.







Re: Media Conference | Millwall « Reply #25 on: December 29, 2021, 06:44:05 AM »

Middlesbrough are poised to boost their attacking options by luring the youngster to the Championship.

Connolly, 21, has seen his game time with the Seagulls dry up over recent times.

Graham Potters side are now set to let him leave on loan for the second-half of the campaign.









He sounds like a right handful off the field.



Re: Media Conference | Millwall « Reply #31 on: January 20, 2022, 06:46:02 AM »





The red faction is on fire with all new songs of late. You can't fault them for the atmosphere they have created. It's a shame the whole ground doesn't join in at times with them - it would be a cauldron of noise.





Re: Media Conference | Millwall « Reply #33 on: January 21, 2022, 08:42:48 AM »





You haven't got the one of Dael Fry who is thinking of giving his best Teesside crack towards to Ronaldo of Man Utd. With a bit of all right mate no doubt with a Boro nod thrown in.You can tell he is from the Boro





It made me laugh when I watched the shortened version of his interview on a mate's phone.



Re: Media Conference | Millwall « Reply #37 on: February 01, 2022, 06:49:35 AM »











It is indeed ... just about like we are going all topical to try & gather punters









Re: Media Conference | Millwall « Reply #41 on: February 03, 2022, 07:34:00 AM » Cheers Plaz - I'm surprised it went so flat for him at Boro - he can't say he didn't get his chance in a Boro shirt.





He did score a few I've got to give him that - I expected him to kick on, but it soon became clear he only has a shot and goal in him for championship football which sounds mad.



